Fire at shoe factory in capital’s Bosila
Two units of firefighters brought the blaze under control after an hour of the operation
A fire has broken out at a shoe factory in Bosila area of the capital.
The factory caught fire on Monday (6 June) around 10:30pm.
Two units of firefighters brought the blaze under control after an hour of the operation, reports Prothom Alo.
Dewan Azad, officer of fire service control room, said a shoe factory situated at road 12 of Bosila city housing was set ablaze on Monday night and was brought under control at 11:45pm.
No casualties have been reported yet.
The cause and extent of damages have not yet been determined, the fire service official added.