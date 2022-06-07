Fire at shoe factory in capital’s Bosila

A fire has broken out at a shoe factory in Bosila area of the capital.

The factory caught fire on Monday (6 June) around 10:30pm.

Two units of firefighters brought the blaze under control after an hour of the operation, reports Prothom Alo.

Dewan Azad, officer of fire service control room, said a shoe factory situated at road 12 of Bosila city housing was set ablaze on Monday night and was brought under control at 11:45pm.

No casualties have been reported yet.

The cause and extent of damages have not yet been determined, the fire service official added.