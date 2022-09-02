Fire service wants its each station on one acre

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:22 pm

Logo of Bangladesh Fire Service &amp; Civil Defence. Photo: UNB
Logo of Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence. Photo: UNB

Security Services Division Secretary Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury has supported the fire service's proposal to construct each fire station on a land area of one acre.

He supported this while visiting the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department on Thursday in the city. 

Fire Service Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin made a presentation on the overall activities of the fire service department.

Expressing his satisfaction over the fire service activties, Abdullah Al Masud called upon the fire service members to stay alert regarding their own safety first. Because the person who cannot ensure his own safety cannot warrant others safety, he added. 

