Fire Service marked 58 markets risky a year ago. Why no action yet?

Following the devastating fire at Bangabazar market in April last year, the Fire Service and Civil Defence conducted a six-day inspection drive aimed at evaluating safety standards in commercial buildings and markets and identified 58 markets at risk, including prominent ones like Gausia Market and Rajdhani Super Market. However, no action has been taken so far.

Green Cozy Cottage on Bailey Road, which was engulfed in a massive fire on 29 February, resulting in the loss of 46 lives, had received warnings from the fire service on three occasions.

When asked about the lack of action other than mere warnings being issued, numerous fire service and police officials told TBS that while they have indeed issued multiple warnings to the market authorities, implementing stringent measures such as shutting down these establishments necessitates a coordinated effort involving multiple government agencies, such as Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and the city corporations.

Whenever a major fire occurs in a commercial building, the issue of safety measures, particularly fire safety, takes centre stage. Discussions about safety intensify across news and social media platforms. Suddenly, authorities also become more active – all for a short period.

However, the recent Bailey Road fire incident may have brought about a breakthrough. Following the incident, Rajuk and the city corporation took action by closing down several restaurants in Dhanmondi due to inadequate fire safety measures.

This raises questions regarding the markets identified as risky last year. Of the 58 markets flagged by the fire service, nine were labelled highly risky, and 14 were considered moderately risky. However, 35 of them continue to maintain their risky status.

Rajdhani Super Market at Tikatuli, which has around 1,800 shops, was among the highly risky establishments.

Sheikh Muhammad Shamim, additional deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Wari crime zone, expressed serious concerns about the safety of Rajdhani Super Market, which falls within his jurisdiction.

"It has already been labelled as a 'highly risky' fire-prone market in the capital, yet there is a lack of proper management here; safety measures are minimal," he told TBS.

"We have engaged in multiple discussions with the market authorities and traders. We urged them to implement visible safety measures to prevent any potential fire incidents. While some recommendations were addressed, overall safety remains neglected."

Despite instructions to have at least one fire extinguisher per shop, only a limited number were provided for the market's 1,800 shops, the police official added.

A visit to Rajdhani Super Market yesterday clearly revealed that authorities had overlooked fire safety measures. People smoked indoors without ensuring extinguishment, and sparks flew from shop renovations without adequate sand containers nearby.

Md Bazlur Rashid, deputy assistant director of Dhaka District Zone-1 for the Fire Service, said, "Markets with flammable substances pose greater risks. If a fire ignites in such a market, it can quickly escalate. While Rajdhani Super Market has some fire extinguishers, it lacks other firefighting measures."

However, according to Fazlul Haque Biplob, general secretary of the Rajdhani and New Rajdhani Super Market Shop Owners Association, the association has complied with all the recommendations provided by the fire service.

"We are currently prioritising the construction of a water reservoir for firefighting, as suggested by the fire service," he told TBS.

Other high-risk marketplaces identified by the fire service include Gausia Market, Fulbaria Barishal Plaza Market, Alauddin Market in Lalbagh, Shakil Anwar Tower in Chawkbazar, Shahidullah Market, Sharif Market in Sadarghat, Masha Katara 22 Market, and Rose Neel Teesta Market in Siddique Bazar.

Why does the fire service only issue warnings?

On 9 April last year, after conducting a market inspection, a team from the fire service issued several warnings and guidelines to these markets.

Md Saleh Uddin, deputy director of Fire Service Dhaka Division, told TBS, "We routinely issue warnings to risky buildings through letters after inspections. We urge them to address any issues and implement fire safety measures. However, in most cases, they fail to comply with the guidelines and disregard the rules. They simply ignore the letters.

"If the Fire Service were granted executive power to conduct drives against such establishments, fire inspections and subsequent actions would be more effective. The department has already proposed this matter to the home ministry."

In another survey on 1,191 buildings and business establishments across Dhaka district in 2017, the Fire Service found only 46 were deemed "satisfactory" in terms of fire safety measures. Specifically, 150 establishments in the Khilgaon and Demra area and 143 in Savar were classified as either heavily risky or risky.

Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director of Operations and Maintenance at Fire Service, said, "There is no dedicated law addressing this issue. We must engage executive magistrates to initiate actions against violators, which requires time as we lack executive authority."

When questioned about the action plan for the 58 risky markets in light of the Bailey Road fire, he responded, "I have already mentioned our legal limitations, but we are still collaborating with the city corporation and other agencies to carry out joint raids to ensure building safety."

In a survey conducted in 2022, the Fire Service observed that approximately 90% of buildings in Dhaka, whether commercial or residential, are at risk of fire. During inspections, if a building is deemed particularly risky, the fire service team assigns it a "red mark". However, owners often disregard these warnings. According to the same survey, about 23% of these buildings are categorised as being at "heavy risk" of fire.

Who to blame for the inaction

Brig Gen (retd) Abu Nayeem Md Shahidullah, former director general of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told TBS that Rajuk and the Fire Service cannot avoid responsibility for the fire incidents.

"We are quick to blame the Fire Service for inadequate action, but we must also address areas where there appears to be a lack of political will," he added.

Adil Muhammad Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), said, "The Fire Service lacks its own executive magistrates, preventing them from initiating actions after issuing warnings or notices. According to the law, they can only issue a notice after inspecting a building and identifying flaws. Subsequently, they are only permitted to post a notice declaring the building as risky; they cannot close down or demolish heavily risky buildings.

"The government and other relevant authorities will determine the subsequent actions. This bureaucratic red tape underscores the need for the Fire Service to be granted executive powers," Adil added.