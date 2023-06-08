Fire Service DG recommends building fire stations under PPP

Fire Service Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin has recommended that traders should build fire stations near their respective establishments through public-private partnerships (PPP).

"I recommend the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) to build fire stations at their factories or commercial establishments by following a public-private partnerships model," said Md Main Uddin at the closing session of the FBCCI Safety Council's workshop on workplace safety.

"We need to develop a model through a public-private partnership, where we will participate as a public institution, and the factory owners will be private partners. Under this model, we can build small fire stations, buy equipment, and develop manpower for operating them. If we can do this we can keep any of our workplaces safe," said Md Main Uddin.

He further said, "I am not avoiding responsibility. I will fulfil my responsibility 100%. But the fire service alone may not be able to provide you with all the assistance or necessary inspections. So, we need to develop a model through PPP."

Giving examples from other countries including Germany, he said the private sector there provides 90% of the things – like, machinery and necessary infrastructure – needed in fire service systems, while 10% comes from the government as training programmes.

He said, "If Tk2 out of Tk100 is spent to implement the fire safety plan, then it is possible to build a safe factory or residence, but we are not doing it. It might be that we are indifferent or not taking the risk into account.

"For this Tk2, the remaining Tk98 gets wasted. A single accident damages the country's image. We are doing business, but we are forgetting how we would put out a fire in case one breaks out."

He also said, "In all the factories I have visited where there have been fires, ignorance was one of the main causes of accidents."

Md Main Uddin also said the Fire Service provides free training to people. An organisation needs to have 18 out of 100 people trained in firefighting – six for fire safety, six for rescue work, and the remaining six for first aid.

Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said the FBCCI Safety Council has been formed to prevent the huge losses incurred by businessmen, and loss of life of employees due to fires in business establishments, and to raise awareness among businessmen.

He also said the garment sector of Bangladesh is doing very well in terms of compliance and safety. Eight of the top 10 green factories in the world are now located in the country.

"The compliance of our garment sector is highly appreciated by various countries of the world. Just as it is important to ensure compliance for the products that are being exported, it is also important to ensure the same compliance for the business establishments that manufacture products for our domestic customers," said Md Jasim Uddin.

Speakers at the programme said the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) has already supervised inspection at 5,206 factories – excluding the export-oriented ones – across the country, where 106 factories have been identified as risky.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was the chief guest at the programme jointly organised by FBCCI and the International Labour Organisation.

He ‍said factories identified as highly risky will be renovated. If the renovation is ineffective, then the factory will be closed. Government agencies need to strengthen the supervision of this issue.