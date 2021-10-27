Fire service blames ‘construction fault’ for cracks on Bahaddarhat flyover in Chattogram

Construction faults are responsible for the cracks that appeared on one of the pillars of the Bahaddarhat MA Mannan Flyover in Chattogram, says Fire Service and Civil Defence.

They made the observation following a close inspection of the affected ramp pillar located on the Arakan road of the port city on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Fire Service and Civil Defence Inspector Shamsul Alam said, "We, through initial inspection, have found construction faults on the pillar. Many are speculating that the cracks resulted from errors made during the concrete moulding process.

"We feel the same way. But a final report will be submitted following further inspection."

Meanwhile, another inspection team – comprising of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) and consulting firm Design Planning and Consignment (DPM) officials – also visited the spot.

However, they refused to make any comments when asked about the findings made by the fire service.

When contacted, CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan bin Shams said, "This part of the flyover was originally constructed for lightweight vehicles. Overloaded vehicles might have caused the pillar to crack.

"However, nothing can be said for certain now. We are waiting for the report of our inspection team."

However, mentioning CDA's negligence in looking after the flyover, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Rezaul Karim, on Tuesday, said, "During the construction of this flyover, 14 people died. Now, they [CDA] blame the movement of overloaded vehicles.

"They are supposed to create height barriers to stop the movement of overloaded vehicles, which they have not done."

CCC Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam, while speaking to the press the same day, suspected design and technical flaws to be the main reasons behind the cracks.

This is not the first time that cracks have been spotted on the flyover.

In January 2018, a big crack appeared in one of the ramps linking the flyover.

In November 2012, 14 people were killed when three steel girders of the flyover collapsed during construction work in the Bahaddarhat area.

Again on 29 June of that year, a 130-foot-long concrete girder collapsed in Bahaddarhat.

To reduce traffic in the city, the CDA took the initiative to build MA Mannan flyover from the city's toll plaza to Bahaddarhat, an area of one kilometre.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone in January 2010.

Later, the Bangladesh Army was entrusted with the responsibility of supervising its construction work. Hasina inaugurated the flyover on 12 October 2013.