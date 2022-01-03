Fire in Rohingya camp burns down hospital

A fire broke out at a hospital in Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar on Sunday (2 January).

The fire broke out at Rohingya Camp no 20 around 8 pm on Sunday evening and has damaged 60-70 beds, refrigerators, oxygen cylinders and caused an estimated loss of over Tk10 lakh.

Confirming the matter, Armed Police Battalion-14 (APBn) Superintendent of Police Naimul Haque said the fire broke out at an isolation and treatment centre near the helipad of Rohingya Camp-20X police camp.

Police patrolling the area spotted the fire and reported it to the fire service, he added.

Camp police, six units of the Ukhia Fire Service, and locals put out the fire after trying for about half an hour.

There were 10-12 patients in the hospital at the time of the dire incident. They got out as soon as the fire broke out; as a result, no casualties were reported.

According to fire service sources, the fire may have started due to an electrical short circuit. The final cause is being investigated.