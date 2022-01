A fire has broken out at a ready-made garment (RMG) factory, Esquire Knit Composite, in Kanchpur.

The fire occurred at the third floor of the 14-storey building around 9:18pm Wednesday.

Six units of firefighters reached the spot at 9:35pm and brought the fire under control at 10:35pm.

Shahjahan Shikdar, media officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the news.

No casualty was reported in the incident.