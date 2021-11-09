Fire at plastic warehouse in Chawk Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 05:44 pm

Related News

Fire at plastic warehouse in Chawk Bazar

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 05:44 pm
Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

A fire has broken out at a plastic warehouse in the capital Chawk Bazar area.

"The fire originated at 4.30pm on the third floor of the six-storey SK Tower," said Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

"Nine units of fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze," she informed.

On 20 February 2019, a devastating fire that broke out at Chawkbazar's Churihatta intersection claimed lives of 70 people.

The deadly fire had ravaged several buildings housing shops, chemical and plastic warehouses on Nanda Kumar Lane of Old Dhaka.

Apart from the dead, the fire had left scores of others with severe injuries.

Top News

fire / Chawk Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat