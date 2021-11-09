Fire at plastic warehouse in Chawk Bazar

A fire has broken out at a plastic warehouse in the capital Chawk Bazar area.

"The fire originated at 4.30pm on the third floor of the six-storey SK Tower," said Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

"Nine units of fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze," she informed.

On 20 February 2019, a devastating fire that broke out at Chawkbazar's Churihatta intersection claimed lives of 70 people.

The deadly fire had ravaged several buildings housing shops, chemical and plastic warehouses on Nanda Kumar Lane of Old Dhaka.

Apart from the dead, the fire had left scores of others with severe injuries.