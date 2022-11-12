Fire at pesticide factory in Savar BSCIC area under control

A fire broke out at a pesticide factory inside Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) industrial area in Savar's Dhamrai early Saturday.

The fire broke out on the 3rd floor of the four-storey Bangladesh Agricultural Industry around 4:45 am and spread soon, said Mahfuz Ahmed, a fire service official.

On information, nine firefighting units rushed to the spot and had the fire under control around 8:40am.

However, ten people were injured while trying to douse the fire, said

"A probe has been ordered to find out the cause behind the fire," he said.