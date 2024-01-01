Fire at old Dhaka shop amid New Year celebrations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 12:03 pm

Related News

Fire at old Dhaka shop amid New Year celebrations

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 12:03 pm
Firefighters battle to extinguish flames at a shop adjacent to Beauty Lacchi in Old Dhaka&#039;s Nazira Bazar, erupting during the city&#039;s New Year celebrations on 1 January. Photo: TBS
Firefighters battle to extinguish flames at a shop adjacent to Beauty Lacchi in Old Dhaka's Nazira Bazar, erupting during the city's New Year celebrations on 1 January. Photo: TBS

A fire incident was reported at a shop in Old Dhaka's Nazira Bazar shortly after midnight amidst the city's New Year celebrations. 

The fire broke out around 00:33am on Monday (1 January) at a shop adjacent to the renowned Beauty Lacchi located in the area.

Three units of firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control in less than 10 minutes around 00:42am, said Shahidul Islam Sumon, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence's Siddiquebazar unit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the official, it is suspected that the fire might have been caused by a sky lantern landing in the vicinity.

Earlier, the Fire Service and Civil Defense issued a statement advising against the use of fireworks and sky lanterns on New Year's Eve (31 December) to prevent potential accidents.

To raise awareness, the Fire Service also shared leaflets and video clips on their official Facebook page and YouTube channel. 

According to the Fire Service, in the year 2022, nearly 100 incidents of fire occurred due to the lighting of fireworks and flying lanterns on New Year's Eve, resulting in an estimated loss of Tk19.75 lakh. 

In 2021, incidents involving fireworks and sky lanterns led to approximately Tk4.5 lakh in damages from 16 different fire incidents, and an infant named Mahmudul Hasan lost his life due to the loud sound of firecrackers. 

In 2020, around Tk. 1.43 crore was lost in 50 fire incidents. In 2019, approximately Tk1.47 lakh was lost in 72 incidents, and in 2018, Tk56.6 lakh was lost in 42 fire incidents. 

The Fire Service actively participated in preventing further damages from these incidents, recovering assets worth Tk3.69 crore.

Top News

Fire accident / Old Dhaka / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

5h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

2h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

5h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

3h | Videos
What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

17h | Videos
Cyclone impacts now felt in winter crops market

Cyclone impacts now felt in winter crops market

2h | Videos
Millers want mandatory 70% local cotton yarn use for RMG exports

Millers want mandatory 70% local cotton yarn use for RMG exports

4h | Videos