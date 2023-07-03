Fire on oil tanker: 3 bodies recovered, 1 still missing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 12:01 pm

Fire at Sagar Nandini-2 oil tanker on River Sugandha in Jhalakathi on Saturday (1 July).
Fire at Sagar Nandini-2 oil tanker on River Sugandha in Jhalakathi on Saturday (1 July).

The Coast Guard has recovered the body of three people till now after an oil tanker exploded on the River Sugandha in Jhalakathi on Saturday (1 July). 

One person is still missing, said the Coast Guard in a press release.

The explosion at Sagar Nandini-2, which was carrying some 11 lakh litres of fuel oil, took place after its engine room caught fire.

According to police officials, there were nine crew members on board and five of them were rescued with burn wounds.

Sagar Nandin-2 arrived with fuel for Padma Oil Company from Chattogram and anchored in the area adjacent to the oil depot in Jhalakathi.

But as the depot was closed during the Eid-ul-Adha holiday, it was not possible to unload the oil.

Eyewitnesses reported that a sudden explosion occurred in the engine room of the tanker, which was followed by a fierce fire that engulfed the vessel.

Firefighters swiftly reached the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

