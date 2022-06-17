Fire at Narayanganj EPZ

A fire broke out from a gas pipe leakage during the piling work of an under-construction factory inside Adamji EPZ in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj today.

The construction work of Hamza Fashion had started from 8am on Friday and the fire started around 11am after a Titas gas pipe burst. Currently, five units of fire service are working to control the fire.

Though there are no other factories nearby, there is a power plant nearby due to which the fire service is fearing further danger.

Locals noticed a huge fire at the furthest corner of the EPZ near the bank of Shitalakshya River around 11am.

At that time panic spread among the workers of some factories and the residents of the area.

EPZ authorities closed all their gates to block anyone from entering the area.

Meanwhile, after receiving the news, five units of the fire service along with an officer of Titas went to the spot and started putting out the fire.

Narayanganj District Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Abdullah Al Arefin said that they are doing their best to bring the fire under control.

Workers have already been evacuated from the EPZ and Titas authorities have cut off the gas supply from the main gas line, he added.