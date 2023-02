The fire that started on the 7th floor of a building in the capital's Mouchak area on Sunday (26 February) has been brought under control.

Four units had been working to douse the fire, said the fire service.

The fire started at around 11:30am on Sunday and was brought under control at around 12pm, the fire service added.

The cause of the fire couldn't be determined yet.

No causality has been reported so far.