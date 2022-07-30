Fire at Karnaphuli EPZ doused

TBS Report 
30 July, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 03:22 pm

Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

A fire broke at Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone (EPZ) of Chattogram Saturday. 

The incident took place at the water treatment plant of Karnaphuli EPZ around 10:30 am. 

However, two units of fire service brought it under control after a while. 

Agrabad Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Newton Das said the blaze started from a pile of plastic stored inside the central water treatment plant of Karnaphuli EPZ.

"On receiving the information, two units of the fire station went to the spot and managed to douse the fire in an hour. It is initially estimated that there has been a loss of around Tk3 lakh," he told The Business Standard. 
 

