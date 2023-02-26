Fire at Karail slum brought under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 February, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 06:09 pm

A fire that broke out at Karail slum in the capital on Sunday (26 February) afternoon has been brought under control.

The fire broke out around 4:30pm. Nine units of the fire service rushed to the spot and doused the blaze at 5:33pm, according to duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room.

On information, two units of the fire service reached the spot at 4:48pm. They were later joined by seven more firefighting units. 

The cause of fire could not be known immediately.

No casualty has been reported so far.

