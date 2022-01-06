Fire at Jamuna TV’s Bangla Motor office doused

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 01:08 pm

Related News

Fire at Jamuna TV’s Bangla Motor office doused

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 01:08 pm
Fire at Jamuna TV’s Bangla Motor office doused

A fire that broke out Jamuna TV's Bangla Motor office, situated on the top floor of 11-storied Rahat Tower in the capital, was doused after a frantic effort of one and half hours on Thursday (6 January). 

In a Facebook post, Jamuna TV reporter Mohsin Ul Hakim said, "Fire has broken out at our office. Firefighters are working. We managed to go out of the office safely."

"The fire originated around 11 am. Eleven firefighting units took the blaze under control at 12.30pm," Fire Service's Public Relations Officer Shahjahan Shikder told media.

However, he could not confirm how the fire started.

Top News

fire / Bangla Motor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

49m | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

2h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

2h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

3h | Videos
Dangerous sports in the world

Dangerous sports in the world

16h | Videos
Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

16h | Videos
Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka