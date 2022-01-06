Fire at Jamuna TV’s Bangla Motor office doused

A fire that broke out Jamuna TV's Bangla Motor office, situated on the top floor of 11-storied Rahat Tower in the capital, was doused after a frantic effort of one and half hours on Thursday (6 January).

In a Facebook post, Jamuna TV reporter Mohsin Ul Hakim said, "Fire has broken out at our office. Firefighters are working. We managed to go out of the office safely."

"The fire originated around 11 am. Eleven firefighting units took the blaze under control at 12.30pm," Fire Service's Public Relations Officer Shahjahan Shikder told media.

However, he could not confirm how the fire started.