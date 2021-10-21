7 hurt in Mugda General Hospital fire

At least seven people, including nurses, were injured in a fire on the fifth floor of Mugda General Hospital in the capital today.

The fire originated at 12.30pm at the cath lab and later spread to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

"Seven units of fire service put out the blaze at 1pm," said Enayet Hossain, deputy assistant director of Fire Service.

The injured people are - Shahina Akhter (40), ICU nurse in-charge of the hospital, Monica Perera (40), nurse in-charge of the cath lab, Nurse Rumi Khatun (31), vaccine recipient Saidur Rahman (25), technician Zahirul Haque Majumder (45), ward boys -Nazmul Hasan (21) and Omar Farooq (25).

They were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institite of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

"Four of them suffered burns in the fire. We sent the other three, who sustained injuries on head and body, to Dhaka Medical College Hospital," said Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the emergency unit of the burn institute.

"We used to treat Covid patients in that ICU unit. Now that the infection has subsided, it was being prepared to admit the non-Covid patients there from Sunday," said Dr Shoman Aniruddha, an anaesthesiologist of Mugda General Hospital.

The doctor further said, "The fire started from the cath lab and later spread to the ICU. The burnt and injured people have been hospitalised."

