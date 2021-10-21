7 hurt in Mugda General Hospital fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 03:43 pm

Related News

7 hurt in Mugda General Hospital fire

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 03:43 pm
File Photo: Mugda General Hospital/ Collected
File Photo: Mugda General Hospital/ Collected

At least seven people, including nurses, were injured in a fire on the fifth floor of Mugda General Hospital in the capital today.

The fire originated at 12.30pm at the cath lab and later spread to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. 

"Seven units of fire service put out the blaze at 1pm," said Enayet Hossain, deputy assistant director of Fire Service. 

The injured people are - Shahina Akhter (40), ICU nurse in-charge of the hospital, Monica Perera (40), nurse in-charge of the cath lab, Nurse Rumi Khatun (31), vaccine recipient Saidur Rahman (25), technician Zahirul Haque Majumder (45), ward boys -Nazmul Hasan (21) and Omar Farooq (25).

They were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institite of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

"Four of them suffered burns in the fire. We sent the other three, who sustained injuries on head and body, to Dhaka Medical College Hospital," said Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the emergency unit of the burn institute.

"We used to treat Covid patients in that ICU unit. Now that the infection has subsided, it was being prepared to admit the non-Covid patients there from Sunday," said Dr Shoman Aniruddha, an anaesthesiologist of Mugda General Hospital. 

The doctor further said, "The fire started from the cath lab and later spread to the ICU. The burnt and injured people have been hospitalised."
 

Top News

Mugda General Hospital / Fire Service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025