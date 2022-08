A fire broke out at a slum in Dhaka's Hazaribagh area Wednesday.

The fire originated at the slum around 6:15pm, Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard.

Ten firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the flame around 7:30pm, he said.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.