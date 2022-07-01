Fire guts Jatrabari carton factory

A fire broke out at a carton factory in Dhaka's Jatrabari area in early Friday morning, destroying goods and equipment worth Tk five lakh, officials said.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The fire broke out around 3.20am at Al Madina Printing and Packaging and it took five fire tenders nearly three hours to douse the flames, said Shahjahan Shikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

"The fire originated from an electrical short-circuit. The estimated damage is of around Tk five lakh. We managed to save items and equipment worth Tk 10 lakh," he said.