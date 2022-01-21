Fire guts container at Ctg port  

A fire broke out in a container in the NCY area of ​​Chittagong port Friday.

The 40-foot-long container was gutted in the fire.

Chittagong Port Secretary Omar Faruk confirmed the news and said the accident took place around 7pm.

He said, "A fire broke out accidentally while a container of Jewel Enterprise was being delivered by C&F agent Jewel Enterprise from NCY area of ​​the port. Upon receiving the news, port's own fire service brought the blaze under control."

Port's security division is looking into the matter, added Omar.

