Fire guts 7 trucks full of bleaching powder imported from India

Seven trucks carrying bleaching powder imported from India has been burned to the ground at Benapole land port.

The fire started around 5am at the Truck Terminal's Transshipment Yard.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Photo: TBS

Three units of fire service brought the fire under control after three hours. The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately, said Benapole Fire Service Station Master Ratan Kumar Debnath.

Previously, there have been a few incidents of fire in trucks with bleaching powder at Link Road, but the authorities did not take any step.

Deputy Director of Benapole port (traffic) Mamun Kabir Tarafdar said, bleaching powder can catch fire if mixed with water or due to extreme heat.

Photo: TBS

The fire service has brought the fire under control but the amount of damage could not be ascertained yet.