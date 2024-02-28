Fire in Gazipur shopping centre under control

A fire that broke out on the fifth floor of a shopping centre in Gazipur's Tongi on Wednesday morning was brought under control after around two hours.

According to locals, the fire broke out on the fifth floor of Mitali Mansion around 5:30am. Later, the fire spread to the third and fourth floors.

On information, six units of fire service from several stations rushed to the spot and finally doused the fire around 7:30 am, said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately, he said.

No casualties were reported, the officer said, adding that the extent of damages is yet to be ascertained.