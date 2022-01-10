Fire at furniture warehouse kills 2 in Chattogram

Two people were killed after a furniture warehouse caught fire in Chattogram's Colonel Hat area on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Assistant Director of Agrabad Fire Service Newton Das confirmed the news to The Business Standard, stating that a team of 10 fire fighting units reached the scene upon receiving the news at 3:50pm.

The fire could not be brought under control as of 5pm.

Sources at the fire service informed TBS that the reason behind the blaze could not be identified.

Locals are also working to douse the fire alongside the fire service officials.

The identity of the deceased is still unknown.