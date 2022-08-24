Fire at electronics warehouse in Bijoynagar under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 09:56 pm

Related News

Fire at electronics warehouse in Bijoynagar under control

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 09:56 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A fire that broke out at an electronics warehouse in the capital's Bijoynagar area on Wednesday has been brought under control.

On information, 13 fire fighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 8:30pm.

No casualties were reported till filing of the report.

Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire originated at the tin-shed warehouse of Hamim Electronics at a two-storey building around 6:30pm.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, added Shajahan.

Top News

fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

13h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

1d | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

58m | Videos
How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

2h | Videos
Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

2h | Videos
Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally