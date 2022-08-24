Fire at electronics warehouse in Bijoynagar under control

A fire that broke out at an electronics warehouse in the capital's Bijoynagar area on Wednesday has been brought under control.

On information, 13 fire fighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 8:30pm.

No casualties were reported till filing of the report.

Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire originated at the tin-shed warehouse of Hamim Electronics at a two-storey building around 6:30pm.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, added Shajahan.