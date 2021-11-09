Fire doused at Chattogram chemical storage

The fire that broke out in a chemical storage at Majhir Ghat area of Chattogram on Tuesday night has finally been extinguished after hours of effort from the fire service.

The blaze originated around 8:15 pm and was put out 1.5 hours later.

"10 vehicles of two fire service units brought the fire under control," Newton Das, deputy assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence told The Business Standard.

The warehouse had sodium sulphate in storage. However, nobody was harmed in the accident, Newton added.

"Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire," he said.

