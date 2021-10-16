Fire destroys 30 shops in Sitakunda kitchen market

A fire swept through a kitchen market on Saturday morning gutting 30 shops in Vatiari union of Sitakunda Upazila in Chattogram.

The locals called Kumira Fire Service and Naval Fire Service immediately after the fire broke out around 7 am at Uttar Bazar area.

Station Officer of Kumira Fire service said a total of 30 small and big shops were destroyed before the blaze was brought under control.

"The actual amount of losses or the origin of the fire couldn't be known immediately. An investigation is underway," he said.

However, the local traders claimed they incurred losses of around Tk 50 lakh.