Fire at Ctg residential building guts Tk40 lakh valuables

A fire broke out in a five-storey residential building under Chawk Bazar Thana in Chattogram, causing a loss of Tk40 lakh.

The fire originated on the fourth floor of the building located on DC Road this afternoon, said Shahidul Islam, senior officer at Agrabad Fire Service Station.

On information, two firefighting units brought the blaze under control around 4pm.

The fire was initially thought to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, said Shahidul.