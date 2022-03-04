Fire at Chattogram garments factory

A fire broke out at Shaj Garments factory in Hossain Complex under Bandar police station on Friday (4 March).

The factory owner claimed that goods worth about Tk4 crore has been damaged in the fire.

The fire started around 12:30pm and four units of the fire service were able to bring it under control around 2pm, confirmed Newton Das, deputy assistant director of the Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense Fire Service.

Newton Das told The Business Standard, "Though the fire has been brought under control it has not been completely extinguished yet. Firefighters are working on "dumping". The number of damages and the reason behind the fire would be known after investigation."

Saj Garments official Jahedul Islam said, "No workers were at the factory as Friday is a holiday. So, no one was hurt. However, the goods that were stored on the fourth, fifth and sixth floor of the factory were burned down."

Garment owner Dilip Saha told The Business Standard, "Huge amount of fabric imported from China was stored in the factory. We have already finished producing some of the goods. Everything is burnt in the fire. About Tk4 crore worth of export goods were kept here. "

Expressing fear of sabotage, Dilip Saha said, "There is no electrical connection in the store house. So I don't understand how the fire started here."