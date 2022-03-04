Fire at Chattogram garments factory

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 04:44 pm

Related News

Fire at Chattogram garments factory

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 04:44 pm
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected

A fire broke out at Shaj Garments factory in Hossain Complex under Bandar police station on Friday (4 March).

The factory owner claimed that goods worth about Tk4 crore has been damaged in the fire.

The fire started around 12:30pm and four units of the fire service were able to bring it under control around 2pm, confirmed Newton Das, deputy assistant director of the Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense Fire Service.

Newton Das told The Business Standard, "Though the fire has been brought under control it has not been completely extinguished yet. Firefighters are working on "dumping". The number of damages and the reason behind the fire would be known after investigation."

Saj Garments official Jahedul Islam said, "No workers were at the factory as Friday is a holiday. So, no one was hurt. However, the goods that were stored on the fourth, fifth and sixth floor of the factory were burned down."

Garment owner Dilip Saha told The Business Standard, "Huge amount of fabric imported from China was stored in the factory. We have already finished producing some of the goods. Everything is burnt in the fire. About Tk4 crore worth of export goods were kept here. "

Expressing fear of sabotage, Dilip Saha said, "There is no electrical connection in the store house. So I don't understand how the fire started here."

Top News

fire / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

5h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

7h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

6h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

21h | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

21h | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

23h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last