Square Pharma fire yet to come under control: Fire service

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 May, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 04:41 pm

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained

File photo of Square Pharma factory
File photo of Square Pharma factory

The fire that broke out at Square Pharmaceuticals' Kaliakair factory is yet to come under control.

The fire started out inside the factory's Large Volume Parental (LVP) unit at around 12:30pm on Monday. 

Ten firefighting units are working to douse the blaze as of filing the report at 4:40pm.  

Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained.

