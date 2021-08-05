Fire breaks out at Singer freeze storage in Savar 

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 03:13 pm

Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

A fire broke out at a singer freeze storage in a Singer Showroom at Savar's Rajfulbaria on Thursday morning.

The fire originated at the storage around 8:19am, said Jahangir Alam, senior official of EPZ fire service and civil defense. 

On information, 12 fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire after 3 hours frantic effort. 

The vehicular movement on Dhaka-Aricha highway came to a halt following fire incident. 

Meanwhile a statement of Singer said that the fire broke out at a temporary storage facility of Singer at Fulbaria, Savar.

"As of now, the reason for the fire is unknown. No one was inside the establishment during the incident, and no casualty has been reported," said the statement.

