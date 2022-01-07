Fire breaks out at RS Tower

A fire broke out at a 14-storey building in the city's Green Road area on Friday morning, officials said.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the blaze that started around 10.30am at the fifth floor of RS Tower and soon spread to other parts of the building.

"Four fire tenders have been pressed into service to bring the flames under control," said Rashed, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence HQ control room.

A probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, the officer said.