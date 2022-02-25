Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp again

A fire broke out at the Rohingya camp in located Ukhia, Cox's Bazar.

The fire started at around 1pm on Friday (25 February) from a shed in adjacent to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) check post at Balukhali Rohingya Camp-7 in Ukhia.

"Upon receiving the news, three units of Ukhia and nearby Ramu Fire Service went to the spot and have been working simultaneously to bring the fire under control," Ukhia Fire Service station in-charge Emdadul Haque told The Business Standard.

The fire service alongside the locals are working to douse the fire.

Cause of the fire is still unknown.

"Residents of the area are fleeing to safety after learning of the fire. We, the locals, are cooperating with the Rohingyas," said Ibrahim Azad, a local resident of Balukhali and former general secretary of Ukhia Upazila Chhatra League.