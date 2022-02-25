Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp again

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 02:48 pm

Related News

Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp again

The fire service alongside the locals are working to douse the fire

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 02:48 pm
Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp again

A fire broke out at the Rohingya camp in located Ukhia, Cox's Bazar.

The fire started at around 1pm on Friday (25 February) from a shed in adjacent to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) check post at Balukhali Rohingya Camp-7 in Ukhia.

"Upon receiving the news, three units of Ukhia and nearby Ramu Fire Service went to the spot and have been working simultaneously to bring the fire under control," Ukhia Fire Service station in-charge Emdadul Haque told The Business Standard.

The fire service alongside the locals are working to douse the fire.

Cause of the fire is still unknown. 

"Residents of the area are fleeing to safety after learning of the fire. We, the locals, are cooperating with the Rohingyas," said Ibrahim Azad, a local resident of Balukhali and former general secretary of Ukhia Upazila Chhatra League.

Top News

fire / Rohingya camp fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

6h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

6h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

54m | Videos
Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

54m | Videos
Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

59m | Videos
Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

59m | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused