13 firefighting units working to douse blaze in Gulshan building

Firefighters rescued seven people after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of a multistorey building in the city's Gulshan area on Sunday (19 February).

The fire originated at 6:59pm in the 12-storey building located in Road-104, Gulshan-2 near Manarat International School, the fire service told The Business Standard.

On receiving information, nine firefighting units rushed to the spot and have been trying to douse the flames. Four more units were on their way as of filing this report.

#fire breaks out at multistorey Gulshan building pic.twitter.com/KsYX3irqlr— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) February 19, 2023

Around 20-30 people are reportedly stuck inside, Shahjalal Shikder, operation officer, told The Business Standard.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire engulfs a multistorey building in the city's Gulshan area pic.twitter.com/QZXtdYfIR3— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) February 19, 2023

The cause of fire and extent of damage could not be known immediately.