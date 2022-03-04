Fire breaks out at garment factory in Gazipur

A fire broke out at a garment factory in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur.

The fire started around 4pm in the two-storey building of Divine Fabrics in front of Chandra Palli Bidyut office, Shahjahan Sikder, media officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard.

On information, six units of firefighters from Gazipur's Kaliakair, Kashimpur and Tangail's Mirzapur reached the spot and brought the fire under control around 6.43pm, said Shahjahan.

Ershad Hossain, a duty officer at the fire service headquarters, told TBS that no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages are not yet known. Details will be informed later, he added.