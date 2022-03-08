Fire breaks out at 2 Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar

A fire broke out at two Rohingya camps in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Tuesday (8 March).

The fire broke out at No 5 camp at Kutupalong around 3:40pm and soon engulfed the adjoining No 6 camp, said Additional Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission Samsuddoza Nayan.

On information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and are trying to bring the blaze under control, he said.

However, the origin of the fire could not be known immediately.