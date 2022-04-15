Fire at Ashulia RMG factory under control

The fire that was broken out at Magpie Composite Ltd RMG factory in Savar's Ashulia has been brought under control.

Five teams of fire fighters doused the fire around 4.27pm after it started around 2:35pm Friday (15 April) at the factory located in Jirabo Amtola area in Ashulia, according to fire services headquarters control room.

Mohammad Rafi, a duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defense Control Room, said the fire originated on the top floor of the factory's six-storey building.

Photo: Collected

Upon receiving the news, a total of five units including three from Ashulia's DEPZ station and two from Savar fire station immediately rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.