Financial crimes using payment systems on the rise: BFIU

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

Financial crimes using payment systems on the rise: BFIU

BFIU requested ministries concerned to take necessary steps to stop online betting and gambling advertisements on TV channels

TBS Report
11 August, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 10:19 pm
Financial crimes using payment systems on the rise: BFIU

Financial crimes like illegal online gambling, gaming, betting, forex and crypto trading are on the rise and boosting money laundering, says the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

BFIU Chief Md Masud Biswas held a meeting over the issues on Thursday with representatives from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Branch of Bangladesh Police, Transnational and Cyber Crime Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, intelligence and private sector, reads a BFIU press release.

During the meeting, the BFIU chief briefed other agencies on the current situation, emphasised the importance of all organisations working together, and urged them to take strict legal action against those responsible as well as to coordinate the work of the related organizations.

A presentation was also made at the meeting highlighting how society and youth are suffering due to illegal hundi, online gambling, gaming, betting, forex and crypto trading. 

In the meeting, all the organisations expressed their determination to work together in the coming days to prevent financial crimes.

According to the BFIU press release, concerned ministries have also been requested to take necessary steps to stop online betting and gambling advertisements on TV channels.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) / financial crimes / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

2h | Panorama
Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims, but this unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims which definitely makes it stand out. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Audi A6: Symphony of comfort and elegance

19h | Wheels
Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

8m | TBS Markets
Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

13m | TBS Entertainment
Lights, Camera, Instagram!

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

14h | TBS Stories
As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

4
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges