Financial crimes using payment systems on the rise: BFIU

Financial crimes like illegal online gambling, gaming, betting, forex and crypto trading are on the rise and boosting money laundering, says the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

BFIU Chief Md Masud Biswas held a meeting over the issues on Thursday with representatives from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Branch of Bangladesh Police, Transnational and Cyber Crime Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, intelligence and private sector, reads a BFIU press release.

During the meeting, the BFIU chief briefed other agencies on the current situation, emphasised the importance of all organisations working together, and urged them to take strict legal action against those responsible as well as to coordinate the work of the related organizations.

A presentation was also made at the meeting highlighting how society and youth are suffering due to illegal hundi, online gambling, gaming, betting, forex and crypto trading.

In the meeting, all the organisations expressed their determination to work together in the coming days to prevent financial crimes.

According to the BFIU press release, concerned ministries have also been requested to take necessary steps to stop online betting and gambling advertisements on TV channels.