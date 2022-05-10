Finalise lead agency for Hajj by 15 May: Ministry

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has directed the Hajj agencies to determine the lead agency for sending Hajj pilgrims by 15 May.

In a statement, the ministry also asked them to transfer registrations of Hajj aspirants who registered with various agencies in 2020 to the lead agency by this time.

All the Hajj agencies which have less than 97 registered aspirants will coordinate with those having more candidates.

Some 57,856 pilgrims from Bangladesh will be allowed to perform hajj this year.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia approved the quotas for pilgrims from all the countries around the world for the hajj of 2022, according to a Saudi Gazette report issued Saturday (23 April).

Hajj flights might start on 31 May, according to State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali.

Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh will have to count Tk12,000 more in airfare compared to the pre-pandemic level.

The fare for the round-trip to Saudi Arabia will be Tk1.4 lakh. Earlier in 2019, the airfare for hajj pilgrims was Tk1.28 lakh.

The state minister cited the increasing fuel prices as a reason behind the increase.