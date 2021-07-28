Ferry operating with passengers on board defying lockdown

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 12:20 pm
28 July, 2021, 12:20 pm

Ferry operating with passengers on board defying lockdown

Hundreds of passengers and private vehicles are crossingthe Shimulia-Banglabazar naval route by ferry ignoring health safety rules on Wednesday despite countrywide strict lockdown. 

People from the southern region arecrowding into ferries. Hundreds of Dhaka-bound passengers are coming from BanglabazarGhat to ShimuliaGhat and south-western passengers are going to Banglabazarvia Shimulia.

Law enforcement agencies have set upcheck-postsat the wharf to control the movement of passengers on the ferry. However, the passengers are making various excuses to the law enforcement agencies to pass the check-post. 

Dhaka-bound passengers coming to Shimulia from Banglabazar are walking to their destination as there is less public transport due to severe lockdown.

BIWTC ShimuliaGhat Manager Md Faisal, said, "Currently eight ferries are operating on the Shimulia-Banglabazar naval route. These ferries have been kept open for vehicular crossings that are free from lockdown restrictions."
 

