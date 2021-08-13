Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

A ferry hit pillar number 10 of the Padma Bridge again today just three days after another incident.

The ferry, named Kakoli, hit the pillar at around 7:15 am on the way from Banglabazar Ghat to Shimulia Ghat, said BIWTC (Bangladesh Inland Water transport Corporation) Manager (Commerce) Safayet Ahmed.

Earlier on 9 August, another ferry had hit the same pillar.

Safayet said the ferry was supposed to come through the pillars 11 and 12 pillars of the Padma Bridge but due to the strong current and wind, it lost control and hit pillar number 10.

"The ferry had a crack after the collision. However, the crack was above the water level so it did not sink," he added.

The pillars of the Padma bridge were also not damaged and no casualties were reported.

Earlier, ferries had hit pillar No. 16 and 17 on 20 and 23 July and pillar No. 10 on 9 August.

In these incidents, investigation committees were formed and ferry drivers were suspended.