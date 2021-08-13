Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 12:33 pm

Related News

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 12:33 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A ferry hit pillar number 10 of the Padma Bridge again today just three days after another incident.

The ferry, named Kakoli, hit the pillar at around 7:15 am on the way from Banglabazar Ghat to Shimulia Ghat, said BIWTC (Bangladesh Inland Water transport Corporation) Manager (Commerce) Safayet Ahmed.

Earlier on 9 August, another ferry had hit the same pillar.

Safayet said the ferry was supposed to come through the pillars 11 and 12 pillars of the Padma Bridge but due to the strong current and wind, it lost control and hit pillar number 10.

"The ferry had a crack after the collision. However, the crack was above the water level so it did not sink," he added.

The pillars of the Padma bridge were also not damaged and no casualties were reported.

Earlier, ferries had hit pillar No. 16 and 17 on 20 and 23 July and pillar No. 10 on 9 August.

In these incidents, investigation committees were formed and ferry drivers were suspended.

Top News

Padma Bridge / Ferry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

3d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie