Feasibility study of 2nd Padma Bridge conducted: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 09:46 pm

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said a feasibility study has been conducted to construct a second Padma Bridge at Paturia-Daulatdia ends under the bridge department.

The minister disclosed the information on Monday (27 June) at Parliament while replying to a query from the ruling party MP in the reserved women's seat Momota Hena Lovely.

"Necessary steps will be taken for the construction of the second Padma Bridge if instructions are provided later," he added.

Quader said that the money spent to build Padma Bridge will be raised by 2057 through toll collection.

He further said that the Bangladesh Bridge Authority will repay the entire loan given by the government in 140 quarterly instalments over the next 35 years.

Replying to another query, Quader said the government has been working with various regional and sub-regional forums for a long time to establish road connectivity with neighbouring countries.

