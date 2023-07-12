FDI to rise 4 times next year: Bida official

Last year's $3.48 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will quadruple in 2024, said Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia.

Speaking at an event as chief guest at the Bida conference room on Tuesday, he said, "All countries of the world are awaiting investors in Bangladesh. The $3.48 billion FDI in 2022 will increase three-four times next year."

Bangladesh's FDI went up by 20.16% to $3.48 billion in 2022, according to a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (Unctad) World Investment Report 2023.

The Bida executive chairman said Bangladesh is now one of the safe investment destinations for investors, compared to the last 15 years and hoped a better result will come next year.

The FDI is increasing due to development in the infrastructure sector, modernisation of various trade and investment policies, and providing smart services to investors.

Stating that the government is facilitating business, he mentioned the country's major projects, including the Padma Bridge, Payra Sea Port, Karnaphuli Tunnel, and Matarbari Deep Sea Port.

"Now, Bangladesh is ahead in all aspects of providing benefits to investors. So, all countries are ready to invest here," he added.

Under the chairmanship of Bida Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Bida and Bizpro Limited regarding cooperation in attracting FID.

Mohsina Yasmin and Bizpro Limited Managing Director Md Abu Saleh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mohsina Yasmin said, "Bizpro Limited primarily works as a technical support provider for exploring country-based investment opportunities.

"As a result of signing this MoU today, BIDA and Bizpro Limited will jointly remove barriers to private sector investment in the country, provide proper guidelines to foreign investors, open investment opportunities in various sectors and act as technical support to each other for attracting FDI," she said.