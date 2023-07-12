FDI to rise 4 times next year: Bida official

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 11:39 am

Related News

FDI to rise 4 times next year: Bida official

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 11:39 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Last year's $3.48 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will quadruple in 2024, said Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia.

Speaking at an event as chief guest at the Bida conference room on Tuesday, he said, "All countries of the world are awaiting investors in Bangladesh. The $3.48 billion FDI in 2022 will increase three-four times next year."

Bangladesh's FDI went up by 20.16% to $3.48 billion in 2022, according to a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (Unctad) World Investment Report 2023. 

The Bida executive chairman said Bangladesh is now one of the safe investment destinations for investors, compared to the last 15 years and hoped a better result will come next year.

The FDI is increasing due to development in the infrastructure sector, modernisation of various trade and investment policies, and providing smart services to investors. 

Stating that the government is facilitating business, he mentioned the country's major projects, including the Padma Bridge, Payra Sea Port, Karnaphuli Tunnel, and Matarbari Deep Sea Port.

"Now, Bangladesh is ahead in all aspects of providing benefits to investors. So, all countries are ready to invest here," he added.

Under the chairmanship of Bida Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Bida and Bizpro Limited regarding cooperation in attracting FID.

Mohsina Yasmin and Bizpro Limited Managing Director Md Abu Saleh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mohsina Yasmin said, "Bizpro Limited primarily works as a technical support provider for exploring country-based investment opportunities. 

"As a result of signing this MoU today, BIDA and Bizpro Limited will jointly remove barriers to private sector investment in the country, provide proper guidelines to foreign investors, open investment opportunities in various sectors and act as technical support to each other for attracting FDI," she said.

Top News

Bida / UNCTAD / Foreign Direct Investments (FDI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

4h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

4h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

5m | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

1h | TBS Entertainment
Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

20h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency