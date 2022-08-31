FBCCI stresses on development of Indian side land ports

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 09:29 pm

Indian businesses can now easily transship their rods to Tripura and some other northeastern states using Akhaura Land Port. Photo: TBS
Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin on Wednesday laid emphasis on developing Indian side infrastructures of land ports to bolster bilateral trade with India.

He also called for branding Bangladesh as the most favorable investment destination in this region by attracting local and global investment in the country's economic zones.

He made the call during a courtesy meeting with the President of Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association and Vice Chairman of Bashundhara Group Safwan Sobhan Tasvir at FBCCI in the city.

"Bangladesh government is providing the most investment-friendly infrastructure and policy support in Asia for investment in special economic zones," the federation chief noted. 
He urged the Economic Zone Investors Association to convey these benefits to global entrepreneurs.

Safwan Sobhan highlighted the current investment status in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar at Mirsarai and other economic zones. Bangladesh has huge potential in toy manufacturing, PVC and petrochemical industry, he added.

FBCCI Vice President Amin Helaly, Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Bangladesh Economic Zones Investors Association's director Mohammad Mostafa, member Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury and Secretary Rafiqul Islam were also present in the courtesy meeting.

