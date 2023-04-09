FBCCI announces Tk1cr for Bangabazar fire-affected traders

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has donated Tk1 crore for the businessmen whose shops burned down in the fire that engulfed Bangabazar Markets on 4 April.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin made the announcement after visiting the wreckage of Bangabazar on Sunday afternoon.

He said, "I was out of the country. After performing Umrah, I came home Saturday. The vice-president of our organisation visited the market before. This incident is devastating for traders as they do the highest amount of business during Ramadan."

He urged the shop owners association to find a permanent solution to the issues prevalent in the market.

For this, FBCCI will stand by them if necessary, he added.

Tk26 lakh donation from Cumilla

A total of Tk26 lakh has been donated from Cumilla. Of those, Cumilla MP AKM Bahar Uddin handed over a donation cheque of Tk10 lakh from his own fund, and Cumilla District Shop Owners Association gave Tk10 lakh

Besides, Cumilla City Corporation donated Tk5 lakh from its fund, and ward councillor Manjurul Quader Mony gave Tk1 lakh from his own fund.

AKM Bahar said, "We have tried to stand by the affected businessmen with this little donation, and I will ask others to help them."

Affected traders to get more assistance before Eid

"The district administration will initially give TK7,500 in cash and foodstuff to affected businessmen," Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman said while talking to leaders of Court Reporters Unity at the District Administration's conference room on Sunday.

He said around 1,500 have so far been registered. The registration booth will remain open till Monday and the deadline will be extended if necessary. The affected businessmen as well as floating hawkers will get financial assistance.

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said traders affected by the Bangabazar fire will be able to resume businesses setting up makeshift shops on the streets from Wednesday.

"The Dhaka South City Corporation will start cleaning operations of the entire area from Monday morning so that there is a proper environment to run businesses there in a day or two," the mayor told reporters after a meeting with Bangbazar traders at Nagar Bhaban on Sunday.

"Around Tk2 crore has been deposited in the fund for aiding the traders. We have also received a positive response from all quarters to help rehabilitate them.

"After our corporation meeting on Tuesday, we will come to a decision and participate in the fund," said the mayor.