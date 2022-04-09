Father, son killed in Ctg road accident

Bangladesh

UNB
09 April, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 02:44 pm

Related News

Father, son killed in Ctg road accident

UNB
09 April, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 02:44 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A 38-year-old man and his five-year-old son were killed while three others sustained injuries when a lorry hit a cycle rickshaw carrying them to a shopping plaza in the port city on Saturday.

The deceased are -- Abu Saleh and his son Abdul Momin of the Bandartila area of Chattogram's Patenga.

Meanwhile, the injured -- Saleh's wife, their second child and the rickshaw puller -- have been hospitalised.

Nurul Huda, officer-in-charge of Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) police station, said the accident occurred around 11am near Bandartila Shah Plaza Market.

"The lorry hit the rickshaw carrying Saleh, his wife and their two children to Bay Shopping Centre inside CEPZ from the Patenga Steel Mill area, leaving the two dead on the spot," he said.

Following the accident, locals vandalised the lorry, triggering a major traffic snarl in the area. The locals dispersed after being pacified by cops.

Top News

Bangladesh / Chattogram / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

2h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

3h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

4h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

4h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

6h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

6h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!