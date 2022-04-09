Father, son killed in Ctg road accident

A 38-year-old man and his five-year-old son were killed while three others sustained injuries when a lorry hit a cycle rickshaw carrying them to a shopping plaza in the port city on Saturday.

The deceased are -- Abu Saleh and his son Abdul Momin of the Bandartila area of Chattogram's Patenga.

Meanwhile, the injured -- Saleh's wife, their second child and the rickshaw puller -- have been hospitalised.

Nurul Huda, officer-in-charge of Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) police station, said the accident occurred around 11am near Bandartila Shah Plaza Market.

"The lorry hit the rickshaw carrying Saleh, his wife and their two children to Bay Shopping Centre inside CEPZ from the Patenga Steel Mill area, leaving the two dead on the spot," he said.

Following the accident, locals vandalised the lorry, triggering a major traffic snarl in the area. The locals dispersed after being pacified by cops.