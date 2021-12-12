Father 'kills self after poisoning 3 children' in Cox’s Bazar

A man allegedly committed suicide after poisoning his three children in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar over a family feud.

The father, Anwar Hossain, 35, and one of the daughters, Sumaia Akter Rafi, 9, were found dead at their house in Jailapara of Shahpari Island in Sabrang union on early Sunday.

Besides, two other younger siblings of Rafi, Mahima Tania and Jabed Iqbal were sent to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital as they fell sick after the incident.

According to locals and police sources, following a feud with Anwar, his wife Rehena Akter left the house with their infant baby for her relatives on Saturday.

Upon returning home after midnight, as Anwar found his wife did not return home, he forcibly poisoned his three children by waking them up.

Teknaf police station Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Alim confirmed the news and said they have received information about the incident.

"Police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Jalil Khan reached the spot and recovered the bodies for postmortem," he added.

The OC said efforts are being made to find out the true cause of the incident.

Cox's Bazar / Suicide

