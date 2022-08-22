Farmers to get uninterrupted electricity from midnight to dawn

The government has directed the authorities concerned to provide uninterrupted power supply from midnight to dawn to ensure irrigation in the ongoing Aman cultivation.

The instruction, effective from Wednesday, came as the Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anawarul Islam issued a number of directives at the cabinet meeting on Monday (22 August) to save energy.

Also, government and autonomous offices will operate from 8am-3pm daily as part of the lates move and banks will run from 9am to 4pm daily.

The decision to keep all educational institutions in the country closed two days a week was also taken during the meeting.

Ministry of Education will soon issue a notice in this regard.

Earlier, the government had said that it is planning to reduce office hours and introduce virtual office to save electricity.

The government had decided to halt production of all the diesel-run power plants -- which provide some 2.79% of the country's electricity -- currently in operation across the country until further notice. It also decided to keep fuel stations closed for a day every week in a bid to tackle the ongoing power and energy crisis.