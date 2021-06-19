Faridpur Chhatra Dal leader gets post in BCL committee!

A Chhatra Dal leader has allegedly got the post of organisational secretary in the Alfadanga Municipal Chhatra League committee in Faridpur.

According to Chhatra League and Chhatra Dal sources, Raihan Rony is the joint convener of the Municipal Chhatra Dal of the same upazila. He is a resident of Alfadanga and a student of Jashore Polytechnic Institute.

Faridpur district Chhatra Dal President Syed Adnan Hossain Anu and General Secretary Tanjimul Hasan approved a 21-member convening committee of the Alfadanga Municipal Chhatra Dal with Raihan Rony as the No 1 joint convener on 23 January.

Meanwhile, the district BCL committee approved the Alfadanga municipality partial committee by announcing the names of the president, general secretary and organisational secretary on 12 June. Mohammad Raihan Rony was named for the latter post in the committee.

Local BCL leaders have alleged that "Raihan Rony" of Chhatra Dal and "Mohammad Raihan Rony" of Chhatra League are the same person.

However, Mohammad Raihan Rony claimed he was never involved with Chhatra Dal and he and Raihan Rony of the Chhatra Dal committee are not the same.

Faridpur district BCL President Tanjidul Rashid Ryan said to his knowledge the two "Ronys" of BCL and Chhatra Dal committees are not the same person.

"If anyone can prove otherwise then action will be taken against Rony in per the constitution of the organisation," he added.

Faridpur district Chhatra Dal President Syed Adnan Hossain Anu said, "If the allegations are true then organisational action will be taken against Raihan Rony."

