Fares on water vessels to increase 30%

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 11:18 am

Related News

Fares on water vessels to increase 30%

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 11:18 am
Launch operators on various river routes see a steep drop in passengers after the opening of the the Padma Bridge. Photo: TBS
Launch operators on various river routes see a steep drop in passengers after the opening of the the Padma Bridge. Photo: TBS

Fares on water vessels have been increased by 30% due to a recent fuel oil price hike.

The fare will be effective from Tuesday (16 August), reads a shipping ministry notice published on Tuesday.

According to the notice, the minimum fare for travelling on water vessels has been increased by Tk8 from Tk25 to Tk33.

Also, for the first 100km the fare has been increased from Tk2.30 to Tk3 per kilometre.

And after the initial 100km the fare has been fixed at Tk2.60 per kilometer from the previous Tk2.

The highest rates hike in 20 years, which were effective on 5 August midnight, overnight made diesel and kerosene costlier by Tk34 per litre to Tk114, petrol by Tk44 to Tk130 per litre and octane by Tk46 to Tk135.

Following the increase in fuel prices the fare on water transports was increased manifold. Many transportation companies could not even operate their vehicles due to the lack of passengers and the fuel price hike.

Top News

Fuel price hike / water vessels / Bus Fare Hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

3h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

20h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

3h | Videos
Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

15h | Videos
What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?