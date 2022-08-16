Fares on water vessels to increase 30%

Launch operators on various river routes see a steep drop in passengers after the opening of the the Padma Bridge. Photo: TBS

Fares on water vessels have been increased by 30% due to a recent fuel oil price hike.

The fare will be effective from Tuesday (16 August), reads a shipping ministry notice published on Tuesday.

According to the notice, the minimum fare for travelling on water vessels has been increased by Tk8 from Tk25 to Tk33.

Also, for the first 100km the fare has been increased from Tk2.30 to Tk3 per kilometre.

And after the initial 100km the fare has been fixed at Tk2.60 per kilometer from the previous Tk2.

The highest rates hike in 20 years, which were effective on 5 August midnight, overnight made diesel and kerosene costlier by Tk34 per litre to Tk114, petrol by Tk44 to Tk130 per litre and octane by Tk46 to Tk135.

Following the increase in fuel prices the fare on water transports was increased manifold. Many transportation companies could not even operate their vehicles due to the lack of passengers and the fuel price hike.