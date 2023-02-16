Family planning strategy for Rohingyas launched

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 06:30 pm

Related News

Family planning strategy for Rohingyas launched

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 06:30 pm
Family planning strategy for Rohingyas launched

The Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched on Thursday a family planning strategy for the Rohingyas currently living in Cox's Bazar camps.

The strategy – officially titled the Family Planning Strategy for the Rohingya Refugee Humanitarian Crisis in Cox's Bazar 2022-2025 – outlines an approach to increase the demand for modern contraceptive methods, said a press release.

It will be applied through community-based family planning interventions and facility-based family planning services among women and girls of Rohingya and surrounding host communities.

As per the release, the strategy was developed and approved in October 2022 under the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Health Sector Cox's Bazar, and the Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) working group supported by the UN sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA.

Over the course of the last five years, demand for family planning services has increased dramatically, with health facilities seeing an increase of 175% in family planning visits between 2018 and 2022, it added.

"This multi-year strategy covering 2022–2025 will guide humanitarian partners to make family planning accessible, voluntary, and choice-based for everyone," said Ashrafi Ahmad, additional secretary of the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division of the health ministry, at the launching event.

UNFPA representative in Bangladesh, Kristine Blokhus, said, "Increasing demand among Rohingya women shows that these strategies of providing voluntary, rights-based and respectful services work to improve their lives."

The UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, spoke about the broader importance of comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services for women.

Among the participants of the launch were Nurun Nahar Begum, line director (CCSDP), DGFP, Abdus Salam, joint secretary, MoHFW, Bashirul Alam, additional secretary, DG, Islamic Foundation.

UN / Rohingya / Family planning

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

8h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

10h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

46m | TBS Insight
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

1h | TBS Entertainment
Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

2h | TBS World
Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar